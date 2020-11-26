PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For Thanksgiving, a Portland nonprofit provided more than 1,000 meals to homeless residents of the city.
Usually, Union Gospel Mission holds a large, in-person dining event on Thanksgiving, but they had to change course for 2020.
This year, UGM fed those in need under new circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the need even greater.
According to UGM, they saw a nearly 20% increase in the number of holiday meals normally handed out during the week of Thanksgiving across the city.
Meals were given downtown, at homeless camps and at UGM’s overnight shelter on Portland’s east side.
"For decades, we have put on a giant feast on Thanksgiving where we closed the street and served well over 800 meals. This year we can't gather even a couple dozen people, so we have innovated new ways to "feed the hungry" and celebrate the season,” said UGM executive director Bill Russell in a statement.
At UGM’s location in Old Town Thursday morning, Portlanders were given a to-go meal of turkey, gravy, potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
In addition to the food, recipients also left with a gift bag filled with a hat, gloves, socks, hand warmers, hygiene items and a snack sack.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.