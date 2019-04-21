PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of community members in need were served warm meals this Easter Sunday.
The Union Gospel Mission’s annual Easter Brunch was free, to help those experiencing homelessness.
This year, plenty of holiday staples were on the menu, including ham, scrambled eggs and biscuits.
The mission also assembled hundreds of gift bags, packed with essentials like socks, hand warmers and a hygiene kit.
Those who were at the event said it’s a kind, simple gesture that goes a long way.
“Being homeless is kind of depressing and also uplifting when you meet people from all races and places, so today I’m going to say thank you to Union Gospel Mission, Oregon, the things that I see making me change from the inside out, to see that my life is worth living again,” said a woman at the brunch.
About 500 meals were served up Sunday with the help of more than 100 volunteers.
