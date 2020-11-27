PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Just hours after distributing meals for Thanksgiving to homeless Portlanders, Union Gospel Mission received positive test results of COVID-19 for some of its community.
A spokesperson for UGM confirmed to FOX 12 that two members of its staff and four of the mission’s residents in the men’s LifeChange recovery program at its downtown location tested positive Thursday evening.
Earlier in the day, UGM had given out many to-go Thanksgiving meals.
Due to the positive tests, the mission has closed as well as UGM’s thrift store in Tigard.
Now, Multnomah County health officials will go to the mission Friday afternoon to test all remaining residents.
“Our greatest concern is preventing further spread and keeping our residents, staff, volunteers, and those we serve safe and healthy. We have practiced strict COVID-19 protocols and will continue to do so. We are working with the Multnomah County Health Department and are following their recommendations. All staff and residents who have been exposed will be quarantined and tested,” Bill Russell, UGM’s Executive Director, said in a statement.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it when more is learned.
