SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Union Gospel Mission of Salem is temporarily not taking people in, due to multiple cases of COVID-19.
UGM staff said they have 10 people who have tested positive for the virus; six who are part of their live-in program and another four employees.
Several men who are part of the new life fellowship program started showing symptoms about 10 days ago.
Last Thursday, UGM tested all 70 people who live and work at the facility.
Six men in the program have been isolated after testing positive, while three employees at that location and one at the UGM thrift store have quarantined at home.
While UGM of Salem is not currently doing any intake, other services remain available, including warm clothing and sack meals for those in need.
“We will get to the other side in not too many more days,” said Dan Clem, executive director of the Union Gospel Mission of Salem. “We hang onto hope and do all the right things.”
Another mass test is planned in the coming days. Clem said with cold weather setting in, they know how important their services are to the community.
For more, go to ugmsalem.org.
