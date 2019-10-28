PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Union Gospel Mission opened its emergency shelter Sunday night, as temperatures were forecasted to dip around freezing.
Employees put out 45 sleeping mats in an area typically used for eating meals.
The nonprofit serves the homeless year-round, but when icy temperatures hit, saving lives becomes top priority.
“Sleeping on cold cement can definitely be life-threatening,” said spokeswoman Courtney Dodds. “The people who are experiencing homelessness are vulnerable anyway – often they have inadequate healthcare, maybe aren’t that healthy to begin with, and to be exposed to extreme temperatures can be very dangerous.”
Last year, two people living on the streets died from hypothermia, according to the Multnomah County Health Department.
It’s a very real threat for Victoria Oates. She lives in a tent along the Sandy River outside of Troutdale.
The Union Gospel Mission’s search and rescue team visits the edge of the camp every Sunday to deliver food and drinks and clothing.
Just checking in on campers becomes more important as the weather gets colder.
“We’re making sure that people are safe and prepared for the cold weather, that they have food, water, just basic life necessities that they need to survive on the streets,” Dodds said.
“They’re comforting and they’re supportive of us and they don’t judge us – it’s cool,” Oates said.
The Union Gospel Mission is collecting donations for cold weather gear and supplies. People are encouraged to drop off items like coats, hats, gloves, waterproof boots and sleeping bags to the organization’s Portland location at 3 Northwest 3rd Avenue.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.