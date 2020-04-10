PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Union Gospel Mission traditionally provides a sit down meal on Easter Sunday for Portland’s homeless population.
But not being able to gather around a table this year due to COVID-19 isn’t stopping the organization from getting the meal to its guests–the organization says instead of serving food inside its northwest Portland mission facility, it will be handed the food out and deliver it to people in need.
Union Gospel estimates it will be providing about double the amount of meals as usual this holiday weekend, with more than 950 total, because they’ll have crews delivering the Easter meals to homeless camps, as well as multiple distribution times on Friday and on Saturday.
Lines started forming in downtown Portland for the first distribution on Friday afternoon. Another round of Easter delicacies, including ham, scalloped potatoes and cornbread, will be handed out on Saturday afternoon.
Homeless Services Coordinator Peter Kelley said people living on the streets are getting passed by now even more than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says Union Gospel wants to make sure that the homeless aren’t forgotten.
“This is a place where they can actually have that interaction and it’s under safe conditions, and be able to share that message of Easter,” Kelley said.
Meals will also be taken to their River District Navigation Center on Sunday.
