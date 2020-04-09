PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Union Gospel Mission says it will be providing more than 950 Easter meals to those in need over the weekend.
The organization says the number of meals this year is nearly double the amount it usually serves on Easter Sunday.
The meal provided by the organization includes traditional Easter favorites like ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cornbread muffin, and Ambrosia fruit salad, plus a bottle of water and treat bag with cookies and candy.
Starting this Friday, Good Friday meals will be handed out at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. in downtown Portland. The Union Gospel Mission's Search + Rescue team will also visit homeless camps to deliver an Easter meal.
On Saturday, an Easter meal will be handed out at 2 p.m. in downtown.
Then Sunday, Easter meals will be delivered to the River District Navigation Center.
The organization said special Easter celebrations are planned for the men, women and children living in LifeChange recovery homes.
Anyone who would like to help the Union Gospel Mission provide meals and food boxes to people in need can visit www.ugmportland.org/donate, call 503-274-4483, or mail a check to 3 Northwest Third Avenue, Portland, OR, 97209.
