PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Union Gospel Mission says it will be opening its emergency cold weather shelter for the first time this season on Sunday as overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s.
The shelter will be open Sunday night to anyone experiencing homelessness who needs a warm place to sleep.
Doors open at 9 p.m. Sunday and people can stay until 5:30 a.m. Monday. There will be 45 beds available on a first-come, first-served basis. Coffee and a hot breakfast sandwich will be provided in the morning.
Union Gospel Mission says winter is especially dangerous for those experiencing homelessness. For a population who lacks regular medical care, illnesses are exacerbated. When it’s wet, people can’t stay or get dry, and when it drops below freezing, the dangers of hypothermia and death from the cold are very real.
It costs about $16 to provide someone a night of emergency cold weather shelter, which includes a hot breakfast, clothes and cold weather gear, according to Union Gospel Mission.
The mission says they could use donations of cold weather gear, including hats, scarves and gloves. Items can be dropped off at 3 NW Third Ave. in Portland and financial donations to support the overnight shelter can be made online at ugmportland.org or by calling 503-274-4483.
