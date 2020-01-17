VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Perfection is difficult to achieve, but the Union High School boys’ basketball team is at it again.
From a 5-foot-7-inch freshman to a 6-foot-5-inch senior leader, a high school growth spurt has been big for unbeaten Union High’s basketball star Tanner Toolson, from C-Team to 1st Team All-League.
“It’s cool to see,” Toolson said. “Just the transformation I made.”
Blake Conley is in his seventh season as the head coach for the basketball team.
“I don't think I've seen a change like that in any kid that I have been around, in terms of just the physical and the athleticism, was even more shocking that the height,” Conley said.
Toolson brings the tape measure above the rim.
"It's really fun to just go up there and try to dunk as much as possible, obviously, because it is fun,” Toolson said.
"I think it's hard to say he's not in the running to be the 4A Player of the Year in the entire state of Washington right now,” Conley said.
High praise for a kid with humbleness coursing through his family bloodline. Toolson’s dad, Andy Toolson, played in the heyday of the NBA, the early 1990s with the Utah Jazz.
“Some coaches would think it was intimidating having a kid whose dad played in the NBA, but he's been nothing but encouraging,” Conley said. "We just moved, and there is a big bin of cards I actually started to look through it to see if I had an Andy Toolson card, and my wife said, 'let’s do that later,' so we still have not gone through it, but I do wonder if there is like a Fleer '92 Andy Toolson card.”
Tanner rocks the number five, like his father with the Jazz, and he’s tuned in to every beat of advice.
"His one saying is, 'just keep playing,’” Tanner said. “You are going to have some bad games, you just need to keep playing through that. That's one of my big takeaways from him.”
Currently being recruited by Division I colleges, Tanner is one of eight UHS seniors attempting to go out on top. The team made five straight state tournaments, but after carrying a 22-0 record into the Tacoma Dome last year, the Titans returned down I-5 without a single win.
"Being number one in the rankings then losing in the first round, it was devastating,” Tanner said. “We want to make history here, be the second team to win a state championship, but we can't do that without each other, and I believe this bond is stronger than anything, and we can do this together."
Tanner and the Titans continue their chase for a state title. Union was last crowned at the Tacoma Dome in 2010.
