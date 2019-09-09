PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A broken rail caused a trail to derail and crash into bridge support columns in north Portland, according to Union Pacific.
The railroad company stated Monday that the preliminary investigation determined a broken rail was to blame for the incident.
The derailment occurred at around 9:19 a.m. Saturday. Two locomotives and three tank cars derailed, leading to a collision with support beams for the overpass of eastbound North Going Street.
The North Going Street Bridge was closed, with two lanes reopening by Sunday. The bridge normally has three travel lanes in each direction. As a result, the public is advised to use caution and expect significant congestion and delays in the area.
The North Going Street Bridge provides the only public street access to Swan Island.
A multiuse path that provides bicycle and pedestrian access on the north side of the bridge is open.
Engineers continue working to investigate and assess the damage to the bridge. There is no timeline for when the additional lanes will reopen.
It could take weeks or months to repair the bridge, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.
The tank cars on the trail contained liquified petroleum gas, but Union Pacific reported there was no release of the gas due to this incident. There were also no reports of injuries to people.
