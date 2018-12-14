PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Following a big mishap during the new Portland marathon, the Union Pacific Railroad stepped up to do something for the community in response.
In October, a freight train stopped right in the path of runners during the Portlandathon, stopping their times and preventing many from qualifying for the Boston Marathon.
The Portlandathon's charity is the Union Gospel Mission, which helps provide meals, clothing and care to the homeless.
On Friday morning, members of the Union Pacific Railroad showed up to the Union Gospel Mission with a $10,000 check.
The railroad stepped up to help after talks with Portlandathon race director, Paula Harkin.
Harkin says she reached out after the race wanting something to be done after all those runners lost their qualifying times.
"We were told we have an all clear on that day and it's very hard to see your race stop when everyone should be coming down the finish chute and there's nobody showing up and it's just -- my stomach dropped," said Harkin. "I could've just gone home and cried about it, but I really care how they were impacted, and if I can do anything to draw attention to it, it would be worth it."
Right after the race, the railroad said the train stopped because of mechanical issues on a prior train.
Harkin says the railroad has promised to help work with organizers for next year's marathon to keep something like this from happening again.
She also says the Union Gospel Mission serves about 700 meals to those in need each day, so the money will really help them help others.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
