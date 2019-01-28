MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A train crashed into a tow truck in Milwaukie Monday evening.
Police responded to the intersection of Southeast Harmony Road and Southeast Railroad Avenue regarding a crash between a Union Pacific Train and Empire Towing Co. tow truck.
Police said the tow truck driver, Shayne Davis, 37, was attempting to hook up a disabled vehicle on Southeast Harmony Road. Davis had his tow truck parked on the railroad tracks while doing so, according to police.
There were no injuries due to the crash, and the tow truck has been removed from the intersection.
Police said due to the crash, the railroad arms are destroyed and currently not functioning properly.
Officers said the north and southbound travel south of SE Railroad Avenue is closed and drivers should expect significant delays at this intersection until Union Pacific Railroad has repaired the arms.
Davis was transported to Clackamas County jail for an outstanding warrant.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
