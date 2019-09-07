PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Union Pacific train was derailed in the Albina Yard Saturday morning.
Officials with Union Pacific said a train derailed two locomotives and three tank cars in the Albina Yard in Portland around 9:19 a.m.
The derailed equipment collided with and cracked a support beam of the overpass for the eastbound lane of North Going Street, according to officials.
There were no releases from the tank cars, which contained Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and no injuries reported.
Portland police have closed the eastbound lane of North Going Street.
The cause is under investigation.
