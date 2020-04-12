Union Ridge Elementary teachers, staff hold parade for students

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Teachers at Union Ridge Elementary School in Ridgefield held a car parade through the neighborhoods on Thursday.
They decorated their cars with signs, balloons and streamers they blasted music through their speakers as they made the slow trip through the neighborhoods.
Students and families stood along the roadway clapping and waving some with their own signs excited to see each other again.
It was a meaningful gesture of support from Union Ridge teachers and staff as they transition to distance learning for the remainder of the year.
“All of us miss you guys so much! We’re excited for this opportunity to wave at you and show you how much we care about you,” said Principal Angie Gaub in a message to students.
Many of the parents said they became emotional seeing the kids back with their teachers.
“What a wonderful experience. We didn’t even realize how much we needed that until afterward. This is such a beautiful community we are grateful to be a part of,” Melissa Hoskinson said on Nextdoor app.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.