Unique UV light system used to sanitize Mt. Hood snow tubes

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - People heading up to the Cascades in the last few weeks, know how busy it has been.
The different ski areas have been teaming with people out enjoying the December snowpack.
Behind the scenes, teams of people are working to keep the mountain safe and trying to prevent a sign of COVID-19.
At SkiBowl in Government Camp, the staff uses a one-of-a-kind conveyor belt and UV light system to sanitize the sledding tubes before they head out on the hill.
Derek Hannah is a liaison with OurShields, which helped but the device in practice. He says the Tubes are sent through a steel shipping container with several UV-C lights hanging from the ceiling. The light kills germs and sanitizes the tubes before they are used.
He said it's a first of its kind system operating in the U.S. The system was designed off of a similar one used this summer on the Alpine Slide at SkiBowl.
"We got a head start on it in the summertime; we really jumped in," Hannah said. "SkiBowl really made a major investment, thousands of dollars' worth of sterilizing equipment to make this happen. We are very happy to say that we have had a great success rate."
The tube sanitizer isn't the only thing being done at Mt. Hood SkiBowl. In the lodge, they have a new ventilation system that uses UV and NEPA filtration. The air is filtered six times per hour. Different sanitizers are being used as well that kill viruses for several hours and even up to days.
OurShields also put in an Ozone Tower, which can be used for overnight cleaning or if any buildings need to be sanitized.
