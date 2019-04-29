FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Both units of a duplex in Forest Grove were heavily damaged after catching fire Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.
The Forest Grove Fire Department says crews responded to the 1600 block of 22nd Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.
Firefighters confirm there were occupants in the building at the time of the fire, but no reports of injuries. Firefighters made an aggressive attack and brought the flames under control.
It is not clear what sparked the blaze and no additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
