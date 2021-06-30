EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The University of Oregon Athletics Department announced Wednesday that Autzen Stadium will return to full capacity this fall.
"We are thrilled to welcome the most passionate fans in college football back to Autzen Stadium in full this fall, creating the game day pageantry and an incredible atmosphere to support the Ducks," UO director of athletics Rob Mullens said. "We look forward to experiencing once again the unique Oregon game day traditions that we all missed so dearly."
Following Gov. Kate Brown's announcement ending the statewide health and safety COVID-19 restrictions cleared the way for fans to return to Autzen Stadium.
"I want to express our gratitude to Gov. Brown and her staff as well as to the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health for all of their diligence and collaboration throughout this process, as we collectively worked to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans," Mullens said. "This is an exciting time for Oregon Athletics, and we are anxious to kick off the 2021 season in a packed Autzen Stadium."
Face masks will not be required, though fans who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear them. Proof of vaccination will also not be needed, and there will not be a section designated for specific vaccination status.
As of spring 2020, all UO athletics will utilize mobile ticketing accessed through the Go Ducks Gameday app.
The Ducks kick off their home schedule against Fresno State on Sept. 4.
