EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - The University of Oregon announced plans to resume on-campus classes for the fall term.
The university had been offering remote classes for spring and summer terms, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
University President Michael H. Schill said Monday that plans will be coordinated with local, state and national leaders, as well as with other west coast public universities.
Schill admitted, “It is unlikely that our fall quarter will look just like last fall.”
Schill said the university will explore a variety of methods to safeguard the community, including reducing density in offices, residence halls and dining facilities; intensive cleaning of all facilities; and testing and contact tracing for students and employees.
Schill said the fall plans will comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s strategy to reopen Oregon, and will include guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health.
For more, go to uoregon.edu.
The University of Oregon, along with Oregon State University, first announced operational changes due to the pandemic in March. That preceded Brown’s executive order that directed people to stay home and banned gatherings of any size.
There was no official announcement from Oregon State University by Monday about plans for the fall.
George Fox University on Monday also announced plans for students to return to dorms and on-campus classrooms in Newberg for the fall semester, which starts Aug. 31.
“We are not blind to the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic,” say George Fox Presidnet Robin Baker, “but we are committed to finding a safe way to provide the in-person undergraduate campus experience that is so valuable to the transformative education we provide. This is where so many of our students find their calling and we are planning to be here for them.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
