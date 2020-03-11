EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - The University of Oregon and Oregon State University have issued plans to address COVID-19 concerns.
UNIVERSITY OF OREGON
UO administrators on Wednesday announced there will be no in-person final exams for winter term, while all spring term classes will start remotely.
Classes will continue as scheduled for Thursday and Friday of this week, however. Final exams are set to start the week of March 16.
Students and instructors will be provided clear direction on how courses will be completed, including the assigning of final grades, according to the university.
Additionally, effective March 15, the university is canceling all “nonessential events and gatherings of more than 50 people.”
Attendance at all UO home athletic events will be restricted to participating student-athletes, essential personnel and credentialed media. Fans will not be allowed to attend. Ticket-holders will be contacted regarding refunds.
Also starting March 15, all nonessential university travel, both domestic and international, is suspended indefinitely.
For the first three weeks of the spring term starting March 30, all classes will be conducted remotely. The situation will be monitored with further direction coming no later than April 11.
The UO campus remains open and residence halls will stay open over spring break, with limited dining available during that time. Students and staff are strongly encouraged not to travel during spring break.
Administrators acknowledge they don’t have answers to all the questions that will come from these measures, but asked the campus community to “Please be patient and know we are moving as fast as we can under some extraordinary and unprecedented challenges.”
For more, go to uoregon.edu.
OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY
Later Wednesday, Oregon State also announced plans to deal with COVID-19 concerns.
Finals will also be conducted remotely, as deemed possible. If it's not possible, maximum social distancing measures will be utilized for testing areas.
Remote meeting tools will be utilized to minimize in-person meetings.
All nonessential OSU-sponsored travel will be suspended and all OSU employees, faculty and staff are encouraged to avoid traveling over spring break. Students are asked to consider remaining on campus in Corvallis and Bend.
Once spring term starts for OSU, all courses, labs and exams will be delivered remotely, as possible.
Until at least April 30, there will be no nonessential OSU-sponsored events of more than 50 people. All events with fewer than 50 attendees will utilize maximum social distancing.
These measures will be evaluated every two weeks.
All OSU campuses and facilities remain open statewide.
For more, go to oregonstate.edu.
