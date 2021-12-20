EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The University of Oregon will require all students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster as soon as they are eligible, the school announced Monday.

In a message posted on UO's website, university President Michael H. Schill said the requirement is in response to the emergence of the omicron variant and the global increase in COVID-19 cases.

Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions The nation’s second-largest city called off its New Year’s Eve celebration Monday, and its smallest state re-imposed an indoor mask mandate as fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge triggered more cancellations and restrictions ahead of the holidays.

"With more than 95 percent of students, faculty, and staff currently vaccinated, we have helped to keep our campus and community healthy," Schill said. "Boosters are the next step in the evolving public health strategy in which we have adapted and responded as a community during the pandemic."

Details are still being finalized, Schill said, and more details will be announced soon. Schill said the university will also rely on other public health strategies, including mask-wearing, testing and "conducting case management."

The University of Oregon is the first Oregon university to announce booster shot requirements.

State health officials warned on Friday that the state may face its worst COVID-19 surge in the coming weeks, with the number of patients hospitalized more than doubling the pandemic’s peak.

"Like a tsunami alert, the (Oregon Health & Science University) forecast is telling us that a big wave is coming,” said Patrick Allen, the director of the state health authority. “And it threatens to be bigger than any wave we’ve seen before.”

"I know the uncertainty and anxiety caused by the pandemic is wearing on us all," Schill said. "I am very proud of the way the UO community has come together to continue to learn, discover, and serve."

You can find a drop-in clinic in Lane County by using the COVID-19 Resources website.