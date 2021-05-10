EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The University of Oregon announced Monday that it would require students, faculty and staff on campus during the fall term to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Requiring vaccinations is critical for public health. It will help us to reach the highest level of protection possible, reduce infections, limit many of the disruptions of COVID-19, and safeguard the community we live in,” UO President Michael Schill said in a letter to the community. “It will also allow our campus community to return to the in-person and on-campus experience that is the cornerstone of academic success, student experience, and research innovation.”
People can request exemptions for medical and non-medical reasons. Information on those exemptions can be found here.
Along with UO, the Oregon State University, University of Portland, Portland State University, Willamette University, Lewis & Clark College and Western Oregon University have also announced vaccine requirements, as has the University of Washington and Washington State University.
