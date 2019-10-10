EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - The USA Track and Field World Championship is coming to the University of Oregon in 2021.
This is the first time North America will play host to the championship.
It will include nearly two thousand competitors from more than 200 countries.
"I'm so excited, I don't know about you, are you excited this morning. We certainly couldn't be more excited about bringing the World Track and Field Championships to the United States for the first time,” Governor Kate Brown said.
There is also possibly some big news for Portland too.
The marathon portion of the championships could be running in the streets of the Rose City.
More information will be known by March if that will happen.
