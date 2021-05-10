PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The University of Portland honored the graduation of more than 1,000 of its students with a virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday.
The university says due to COVID-19 and ongoing restrictions prohibiting large gatherings, this is the second straight year UP has honored its graduating class with a virtual celebration.
Commencement speakers included UP Provost Dr. Herbert Medina, Rev. Mark L. Poorman, UP President and keynote speaker Rev, Gregory J. Boyle who founded Homeboy Industries, the largest gang-intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world.
