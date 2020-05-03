PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Sunday, the University of Portland held its commencement, but instead of in person, it was held online.
This is the first time in the school’s history it has been unable to hold the ceremony in person.
The school honored the class of 2020 with prayer and reading of their names and showing their photo.
FOX 12 spoke with one of the graduates just minutes after the ceremony about what he thought of it.
“Amazing. Even though we are in the weird time, I was able to celebrate with some of my housemates. It felt really cool that my family, friends who normally wouldn’t be able to show up under normal circumstances were able to tune in. Really filled my heart,” said UP graduate Nick Owen.
Owen said he didn’t really have expectations going into Sunday because it isn’t the normal set up.
The school did give each senior a “stole of graditude” to mark the unusual time.
The University of Portland is hoping to hold an in-person ceremony at a future date.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.