PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s year three of the pandemic amid yet another COVID surge, which can be hard for all of us to cope with.
So FOX 12 got some advice from Dr. Deana Julka, Chair of the Psychological Sciences Department at University of Portland, about what we can do every day to stay mentally healthy.
"One thing that brings us some relief when we are feeling stress or anxiety or loneliness is trying to gain control over the things that we can," she said.
She said getting good sleep, exercising, taking walks and being outside are all good for mental and physical health, plus keeping connections with people even when it’s not in person.
"I do remote walks with a girlfriend most days," Dr. Julka said. "We’re just both on our phones while we’re walking individually but it’s so nice to have that social time, so reconnecting, reaching out, saying hello."
And Dr. Julka said there are some positives about where we are in the pandemic right now, including that more people have or had COVID so it doesn’t feel like a shameful or secretive thing anymore, mental health has become front and center including with more access to teletherapy and help in schools, and we have the tools, like vaccines, to help protect ourselves.
And she has some advice for people who are in isolation or quarantine.
"If you’re feeling the physical affects as well and feeling alone while you’re dealing with it that’s really hard, so giving yourself a break," she said. "If you’re trying to accomplish anything while you’re in this stage workwise, just let that go, we’re all kind of operating at a slower pace anyway so just be easy on yourself."
She said keep a routine like a normal sleeping and eating schedule if you can, and when there are sudden changes like going back to working from home or remote schooling, have a small group of people you can rely on to help each other out as needed.
There are things we all might feel like COVID fatigue or times of loneliness, but Dr. Julka said if you’re feeling sluggish, not as passionate about things, or like you’re pulling away from people, those would be times to seek professional care as early as possible to help through that.