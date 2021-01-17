PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The University of Portland confirmed the first known case of the UK variant of COVID-19 in Oregon is one of their staff members.
It was found during routine staff testing.
The spokesperson for the University of Portland, Michael Lewellen, said the staff member was already in isolation when the Multnomah County Health Department notified them on Friday it was the UK variant of COVID-19.
“This particular staff member does work and live on campus so once the test result came back, we did put that person in isolation as we would with any positive test.”
Lewellen said the campus, and specifically where this person has been, was already being sanitized when the university found out about this case.
“We haven’t been told by the infectious disease experts that we need to do anything beyond the ordinary in terms of our strategies we already have in place when it comes to regular cleaning and sanitization.”
More than 800 students will begin moving into the dorms starting Jan. 25 as planned.
“We have de-densified our residence halls in preparation for our students and there is a strong mask up policy in place for faculty staff and students,” Lewellen said.
But, not without testing negative first.
“When our students begin coming next week, we have baseline testing that will be conducted before they’re allowed to move in that testing will be done in partnership with Carbon Health.”
If, by chance, there are any positive cases on move-in day, there are plans in place to isolate students.
“We have segregated some areas that will allow for anyone who happens to test positive to be able to quarantine and isolate safely.”
Lewellen told FOX 12 that depending on how often a person is on campus and interacting with others, there will be surveillance testing weekly, or even daily.
