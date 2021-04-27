PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The University of Portland announced Tuesday that it would require proof of vaccinations for all students, staff and faculty for fall 2021.
“As we have stated from the start of the pandemic, the health and well-being of UP community members must be our collective priority,” wrote UP President Rev. Mark L. Poorman, C.S.C., in a memo also signed by University leaders serving on UP’s COVID-19 Steering Committee and Vaccination Task Force. “We have adopted several measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and, thanks to your extraordinary efforts, the University achieved success in keeping COVID-19 case numbers low. The vaccination requirement we announce today is just the latest step we must take on our journey to keep one another safe and return to the cherished in-person campus community that is so essential to our mission.”
The deadlines to show proof of vaccination are as follows:
- Employees: Aug. 1
- Students: Sept. 1
Poorman said that the University is working to help those who may have issues obtaining the vaccine.
“The University will work to assist our community members experiencing barriers to receiving vaccinations, including our international students who may not have access to FDA-authorized vaccines prior to their return to The Bluff,” he said.
In February, UP announced the return to in-person classes and normal operations.
