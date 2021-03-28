SALEM, OR (KPTV) – An unlawful assembly has been declared at the Oregon State Capitol after opposing protesters gathered Sunday.
By 2:30 p.m., the crowd had grown to an estimated 150-200 people and were “heavily armed,” according to the Salem Police Department. The risk of violence increased as opposing protestors were expected to arrive.
SPD said they also received reports of vehicles driving past the Capitol being struck with balloons filled with paint and green lasers being pointed at drivers.
At 3:42 p.m. police made audible announcements to the crowd, saying it was “an unpermitted event” that was blocking Court Street and getting out of the roadway.
#salemoregon UPDATE at 1542 Audible announcements: You are participating in an unpermitted event and blocking Court ST. Exit the roadway and obey all laws. Failure to do so may result in arrest. Stay on the sidewalks and exit the roadway. pic.twitter.com/lG13ggA8AZ— Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) March 28, 2021
SPD said the opposing group arrived just before 4:00 p.m. and were diverted away from the Capitol. Oregon State Police and SPD crowd management teams moved the Capitol area protesters onto the mall grounds and off Court Street.
An unlawful assembly was declared shortly after.
Four people were arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail, according to OSP. The names of those arrested and the charges they face are as follows:
- Andrew Alan Foy, 34, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass
- Nathan McFarland, 33, second-degree disorderly conduct
- Anthony Villaneda, 18, charged with five counts of unlawful pointing of a laser
- William Lloyd Isham, 34, charged with interfering with police officer
OSP said at one point during the protest, a man was victim of extensive damage to his vehicle. When he stopped to assess the damage, he was assaulted with pepper spray.
The man then pulled a handgun from his waistband to defend himself. According to OSP, he did not point the weapon at anyone and dropped it when ordered to do so by law enforcement.
OSP said the man had a valid concealed handgun license. He was detained, interviewed and then released.
Anyone with information related to criminal acts which took place during the protest is asked to contact the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.
Hey people, hate is not a family value, but apparently *sodomy* is...
Ya know..legitimate protest is one thing, but what's been going on in Portland and now in Salem for the past 9-10 months goes way beyond what's protected by the 1st Amendment. In the past, when sane people worked in government, they cared about the term "public safety," and they reacted swiftly, and harshly, to maintain public safety. They called out the National Guard, they used water cannons, and tear gas, and German Shepherds, and batons. They sent a message that lawlessness would not be tolerated. Sure would be nice if we had that kind of leadership in Salem, and in Portland instead of Ted the Child and Kate the Dingbat.
What a phony report. A group who supports the police announced they were going to have a rally and then the Antifa thugs show up and cause the trouble yet this article does not even identify the group Antifa who were armed and caused the trouble. No wonder Oregon is in a downward spiral.
“Heavily armed”? With what? How about som decent reporting, Fox.
It sure would be nice if Fox 12 would report the whole story with the picture and videos and call it what it was, Antifa protestors disrupting a peaceful planned protest by the right. But why would they want to admit that the far-left group was the ones being violent, right?
Coyote12 went left along time ago. The majority of thier posts are CNN regurgitation. Convinced the Coyote12 web administrator is a high school.kid..
I blame this on Kate the tyrant queen for keeping the capitol building locked down and refusing to let the public get involved with the legislative process. She and the dems have for to long run roughshod over the people.
So right !! She is taking her Que from Pelosie and the National Democratic Party. They are all a bunch of out of control criminals
