SALEM, OR (KPTV) – An unlawful assembly has been declared down at the Oregon State Capitol after opposing protesters gathered Sunday.
By 2:30 p.m., the crowd had grown to an estimated 150-200 people and were “heavily armed,” according to the Salem Police Department. The risk of violence increased as opposing protestors were expected to arrive.
SPD said they also received reports of vehicles driving past the Capitol being struck with balloons filled with paint and green lasers being pointed at drivers.
At 3:42 p.m. police made audible announcements to the crowd, saying it was “an unpermitted event” that was blocking Court Street and getting out of the roadway.
#salemoregon UPDATE at 1542 Audible announcements: You are participating in an unpermitted event and blocking Court ST. Exit the roadway and obey all laws. Failure to do so may result in arrest. Stay on the sidewalks and exit the roadway. pic.twitter.com/lG13ggA8AZ— Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) March 28, 2021
SPD said the opposing group arrived just before 4:00 p.m. and were diverted away from the Capitol. The Oregon State Police and SPD crowd management teams moved the Capitol area protesters onto the mall grounds and off Court Street.
An unlawful assembly was declared shortly after.
No word if there have been any arrests or injuries in the confrontations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.