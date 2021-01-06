PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau n unlawful assembly was declared after a group of people made their way through downtown Portland, smashing windows on Wednesday night.
A group of about 60 people gathered outside the Multnomah County County Courthouse on Southwest 1st Avenue and Madison Street just before 10:00 p.m. Police said some people in the group attempted to pry open the doors while others used umbrellas to cover the “criminal activity.”
At about 10:30 p.m., the windows were broken at the Washington Federal Bank, Starbucks on 4th Avenue, the Target on 10th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street and the Union Bank building on Broadway.
Portland Police looking at broken glass at the Union Bank building on Broadway and Washington. LRAD is nearby. We saw a group of maybe 60 a few blocks over earlier pic.twitter.com/pB0uqcWc6R— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) January 7, 2021
You can hear the glass dripping at Target. Police nearby following the group pic.twitter.com/Zfuo7PLK9w— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) January 7, 2021
Just before 11:00 p.m., police declared the scene an unlawful assembly and directed people to leave.
