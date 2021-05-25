PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared a riot on Tuesday evening after a group of about 200 people gathered near the Multnomah County Justice Center and the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse.
A crowd has gathered in the street near intersection of SW 3rd and SW Main. Drivers should avoid the area and the blocks around it.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 26, 2021
Police say some individuals in the crowd lit a dumpster on fire and pushed it up against the Justice Center. Portland fire responded and put the fire out. Police say after an unlawful assembly was declared around 9:30 p.m., people started throwing frozen water bottles and eggs at officers. They also put metal spikes in the road.
.@PDXFire is here now putting out the dumpster fire. There are still a couple hundred people out here protesting. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/XhO8RVoCJu— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) May 26, 2021
FOX 12’s Bridget Chavez reports seeing some tear down fencing and also shooting off fireworks.
We just saw some people tear down the fence around the park and @PortlandPolice are now on scene. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OBvk6ESX7p— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) May 26, 2021
We’re seeing fireworks set off here in downtown Portland and we’re seeing the fence around the park get torn down. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kvZ4dmHCi3— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) May 26, 2021
Just before 10:00 p.m., police tweeted that the group moved to City Hall and started breaking windows. Police then declared the gathering a riot.
The crowd has marched to City Hall and is breaking out the windows.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 26, 2021
Lots of damage here at city hall including broken windows and lots of graffiti. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/dTqTcfHapU— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) May 26, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
(3) comments
Maybe the media should stop giving them the attention they seek. Seems like a form of enabling or rewarding.
But I thought downtown was making a come back????? LOLOLOLOL Portland is over!
So a fraction of 1% of the Portland residents ( if they are from Portland) are still holding the downtown hostage with their lynch mob mentality!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.