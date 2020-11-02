PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An unlawful assembly was declared Monday after protesters broke windows at the Portland State University Public Safety Office and nearby buildings.
At about 9:00 p.m. about 100 people gathered at Director’s Park and marched to the PSU Public Safety Office.
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies warned demonstrators to stay out of the roadways and to remain on the sidewalks. The group was also warned to refrain from damaging property or be “subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons.”
Once the group arrived to the PSU Public Safety Office, some people began breaking windows and entered the reception area, according to the sheriff's office.
As the group continued to march west, people smashed windows at Cramer Hall and Smith Memorial Student Union.
The sheriff's office said the group continued moving west on Southwest Montgomery Street and some people broke windows at a Starbucks, then entered the business.
At around 9:15 a.m., an unlawful assembly was declared by the sheriff's office, Portland Police Bureau and Oregon State Police, who are now operating under a unified command.
Unified Command: To those gathered near PSU, this has been declared an unlawful assembly. Disperse to the south or west.Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons.— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 3, 2020
According to the sheriff's office, officers interrupted a possible arson attempt while dispersing protesters. Officers found flammable liquid spread throughout the inside of the business.
Throughout the next hour, officers continued to disperse the crowd and perform high visibility patrols.
The sheriff's office said numerous items were seized including a tire iron, dumbbell, body armor, gas masks and an umbrella.
Two people were arrested overnight. The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- Kaiave James Douvia, 22, charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Connor Austin, 25, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
(1) comment
Shocker left wing mob attempts to burn down marxist left wing school and destroys property at left wing coffee place. Liberals are brain dead.
