PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several people were arrested after law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly on Tuesday night.
The unlawful assembly was declared as groups of protesters gathered outside of Portland's Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.
Some people threw rocks at federal agents as they issued warnings. Others hung signs on a chain link fence across the street.
The group hangs signs as @DHSgov agents issue a warning from the #ICE building across the street. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/lfsaicMbiG— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) October 21, 2020
Groups of protesters earlier on Tuesday night marched to the Cottonwood School of Civics and Science to hang their signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The effort comes after the originals put up by students were torn down over the weekend.
A group is marching towards the Cottonwood School of Civics and Science to hang posters in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement after the originals put up by students were torn down over the weekend. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hDIL4gLPrF— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) October 21, 2020
A Federal Protective Service spokesperson told FOX 12 that a total of 13 people were arrested overnight.
The spokesperson also said that officers used pepper balls.
sarah iannarone said she will abolish ICE, these riots will only get worse if she wins, and even less people will get in trouble for attacking law enforcement.
