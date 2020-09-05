PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Twenty-seven people were arrested Friday, after an unlawful assembly was declared outside the Portland Police Association in N Portland on Lombard Street.
A march began from Kenton Park at 8417 North Brandon Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. called the “direction action march” hosted by the PNW Youth Liberation Front. Many people wore helmets, gas masks, armored clothing, and some carried shields, according to Portland police. About 10 minutes after they arrived the crows began to chant, among other things. “burn it down.”
Police ordered people to stay out of the street, private property and to stop throwing things at officers. If they failed to comply, they may be “subject to citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents and or impact munitions.”
More warnings from @PortlandPolice to the group over the loud speaker. They’re telling people to stay off the street @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/aKObmFiv4Q— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 5, 2020
The crowd ignored police orders and blocked traffic and approached officers, yelled at them and used lights and noisemakers. Officers did not make any enforcement to deescalate the situation.
Here’s the view from where @PortlandPolice and @ORStatePolice are at the Police Association building @fox12oregon #portlandprotest pic.twitter.com/c3WcLTLs2F— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 5, 2020
At 11:35 p.m. officers reported rocks, full beverage cans and water bottles being thrown at them.
Because of the attacks on officers, Portland police declared an unlawful assembly at 11:45 p.m. and ordered people to leave the area.
Here’s what happened a few minutes after @PortlandPolice declared an unlawful assembly @fox12oregon #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/LHMyBTULc2— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 5, 2020
After several minutes’ officers began making targeted arrests and, in some cases, moved the crowd back and kept them out of the street, according to police. Several times officers pulled back and allowed members of the assembly an opportunity to leave.
We’re seeing the crowd running away from police as they push them back @fox12oregon #portlandprotests pic.twitter.com/D30gZrWgnm— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 5, 2020
Many people chose to stay, and some moved into the roadway in a way that they were blocking traffic.
Portland police said 27 people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
- Gracee Brooks, 20, of Portland -- Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
- Emily Lamprecht, 26, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Maurice Monson, 30, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Felon in Possession of Body Armor
- Micky Perry, 33, of West Virginia - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Matthew Sohan, 33, of Yakima, Washington - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Angel Caballero, 23, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Christopher Ryan, 41, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Joshua Sooter, 33, of Missouri - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Riot
- Tyler Junion, 36, unknown residence- Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Riot
- Hanna Riegel, 23, of Wood Village, Oregon - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Jamesha Smith, 27, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering
- Tana Ross, 27, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Kelsey Marley, 26, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Olivia Van Norman, 19, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Lydia Stanford, 26, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
- Demetrius Batchelor, 34, of Portland -- Felon in Possession of a Firearm, warrant
- Wyatt Scully, 19, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Harassment
- Natalie Pace, 35, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Christopher Wallace, 32, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Brian Scherner, 26, of Tigard, Oregon -- Riot, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer
- Nicole Rodriguez, 23, of Portland - Unlawful Directing of Light from a Laser Pointer
- Denis Bielenberg, 32, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Irving Vega, 34, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Casey Smith, 30, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Loewy Malkovich, 38, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Matthew Carr, 40, of Beaverton, Oregon - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Matthew Gowen, 35, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
A woman who was to be arrested was treated for a “bleeding abrasion on her head” by Portland Fire and Rescue and was being taken to the hospital via ambulance as it pulled away from the scene, police said. She has not been booked into jail or cited at this time.
PPB Traffic Division conducted traffic stops on cars supporting the protest. In one car, they found an illegally possessed pistol. The driver was arrested on a warrant and gun related charges. The car was towed.
PPB was assisted by Oregon State Troopers and say some control munitions were used, but no CS gas was deployed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
