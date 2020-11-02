PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An unlawful assembly was declared Monday after protesters broke windows at the Portland State University Public Safety Office and nearby buildings.
At about 9:00 p.m. a group gathered at Director’s Park and marched to the PSU Public Safety Office. Deputies warned demonstrators to stay out of the roadways and to remain on the sidewalks. They were also warned to refrain from damaging property or be “subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons.”
When they arrived, they broke windows at the public safety building and at a nearby Starbucks. Some individuals poured “flammable liquid” inside the business. Officers were able to prevent the individuals from committing arson.
Protesters were directed to disperse to the south and west.
...Individuals smashed windows and poured flammable liquid inside the business. Officers interrupted a potential arson. This gathering is still declared an unlawful assembly due to criminal activity occurring. Disperse to the south and west. pic.twitter.com/NSsjOETtbZ— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 3, 2020
According to the unified command, two people have been arrested.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
