Unpredictable Portland housing market during COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Should you buy or sell a home right now?
Kate Fulford is a realtor with Think Real Estate in Portland. She says typically in the spring, more homes go up for sale. In fact, according to RMLS data, the Portland-metro area saw a 25 percent increase in homes on the market from February to March.
But now, a month into the stay-at-home order, Fulford says there's been a shift, and she believes it's all linked to the pandemic.
"100 percent, I mean, there's no two ways about it," Fulford said. "I mean, people's lives have been upturned, some people are scared to go out and go into a stranger's home, some people don't want a stranger in their home and then, of course, some people have lost their income."
Fulford says there's a lot up in the air right now with either buying or selling a home because of the unstable economy.
"A buyer that seemed stable and a transaction that seemed on track could definitely shift late in the game," Fulford said.
So, what's the best approach financially in the midst of this pandemic if you're thinking of buying or selling a home?
"I think you have to be careful right now, just because you have an appraisal on a home doesn't mean that it's necessarily worth that full value," Ferguson Wellman financial advisor, Mary Lago said. "But at the same time if you're planning to live in that home for a while, you don't need to worry about it as much."
Lago says it's hard to know what the home value might be in a year with the unpredictable economy.
She says if you decide to buy a home in this market, make sure you have a safety net.
"Make sure you have at least three to six months of liquid cash reserves in the bank after you close on your mortgage," Lago said. "That's important just in terms of financial stability at any time, but especially during periods of economic stress like we're seeing in the market right now."
Fulford says she's expecting the housing market to get back on track once everyone goes back to work.
