CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - Washington County deputies are looking for whoever left an unsafe mobile home in an elementary school parking lot in Cornelius.
Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call at Echo Shaw Elementary School, located at 914 S. Linden St., just before 3 p.m. Saturday.
Neighbors said a large white truck towing half of a double-wide mobile home pulled into the school’s parking lot. The truck then took off, leaving the mobile home behind.
Deputies called the mobile home a hazard, saying it was infested with mold. They are coordinating efforts to remove it from the parking lot.
Anyone who knows more about this incident is asked to contact deputies at 503-629-0111.
