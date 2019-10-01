Untitled Goose Game: Portland connection to game that lets you unleash inner mean goose

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland company has published a video game that lets you unleash your inner mean goose.
Panic Inc. is the publisher of “Untitled Goose Game.” The indie sensation was just released for the Nintendo Switch.
The controls are simple and the goals are surreal. Basically, gamers control a goose that has a mission to harasses the villagers of a town.
That includes honking at people to taunt them and stealing their things.
The game was announced about two years ago and gained a lot of attention from gamers drawn to the idea of being a goose that is a big jerk.
A four-person indie studio in Australia, House House, created the game, which was published by Panic Inc. of Portland.
“You get to act bad, but in a good way,” said Cabel Sasser of Panic. “A lot of games, you get to act bad in a bad way, but in this game, you never feel too guilty because that’s exactly what a goose is like.”
The game has already garnered some celebrity endorsements. Chrissy Teigen posted a video on Instagram of her daughter playing the game, saying that she loves it too.
The game is also available on Steam for computer users.
For more, go to goose.game.
