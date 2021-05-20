Unusable donations cost Goodwill millions of dollars a year

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With spring cleaning well underway, Goodwill wants you to know that unusable donations cost the organization millions of dollars.
During the pandemic, Goodwills across the country have seen an uptick in donations that they cannot re-sell or recycle. Fortunately, we are not seeing the same trend locally, but it’s still an issue that the organization is constantly dealing with.
Our regional Goodwills paid about 3 million dollars last year alone just to take items to the landfill. By letting people know what they can and cannot donate the non-profit is hoping people’s generosity doesn’t go to waste.
"We have one of the most giving Goodwill areas in the world. Even with the pandemic, more than 176 million pounds, just locally, northwest Oregon, central Oregon, and southwest Washington was given to us in a pandemic. That's a huge giving base. They're very cool, they're very into green and education goes a long way in being cool to your planet," said Dale Emanuel a spokesperson with Goodwill.
Goodwill cannot accept things like car parts, damaged furniture, household chemicals, large appliances and medication. You can find a full list of items they cannot re-sell or recycle on their website.
