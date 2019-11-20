CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Health officials have confirmed a case of measles in Washington and warn that people who visited the Portland airport or two area hospitals earlier this month could have been exposed.
The case was confirmed in a child who is unvaccinated, Clark County Public Health says.
The child is under 11 years old and returned to Clark County on Nov. 14 after traveling internationally to a country where a measles outbreak is occurring.
The child visited Portland International Airport, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, and Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel while contagious, according to health officials.
People who visited the locations at the following times may have been exposed:
- Portland International Airport, Concourse E, north end of lower level, including restrooms and baggage claim, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 14.
- PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center from 12:45 to 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
- Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel from 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 to 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Those who are susceptible and were exposed could develop symptoms from Nov. 18 to Dec. 9.
There have been 72 reported cases of measles in Clark County this year, Clark County Public Health says. The virus is spread through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.
Anyone who believes they have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider before visiting a medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
