EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The University of Oregon Athletics is offering Ducks fans the chance to purchase cutouts that will be placed in Autzen Stadium this fall.
“As we embark on this journey together and experience a season like no other, we invite Ducks fans to fly with us all season long,” according to a description.
Fans can submit photos of themselves, a family member or a pet showing off their favorite Ducks apparel. Cutouts will be placed together in the stadium and will be sent a photo to showing where their cutouts are located.
A full description of the cutouts can be found at fancutouts.com.
Cutouts are priced as follows:
- Season ticket holders: $50 and get “high exposure” placement
- Non-Ticket holders: $75 and be placed in the end zone
- Students: $50 and be placed in the student section
“Cutouts will be placed where they get the best exposure to be seen on TV and in Autzen Stadium. Oregon reserves the right to move any cutouts as needed, including if fans are allowed to attend games as the season progresses,” according to the description.
Fans can request to have their cutouts sent home to them at the end of the season for an additional $25.
I wouldn't pay to see them under any circumstance.
