PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Remote and online learning will continue at the University of Oregon through winter term as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state.
UO in August said fall classes would shift primarily to online learning, following the lead of many other state school districts and universities.
The school said it had hoped to return to primarily in-person instruction by the beginning of winter term by expanding testing through the fall. Those hopes were dashed on Tuesday in a message from UO President Michael Schill.
“We made this decision based on our careful monitoring of COVID-19 indicators and prevalence in Lane County and across Oregon," Schill said. "As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of the entire UO community remains our top priority. We will continue to take precautions, evaluate the situation, and adapt as necessary.”
In his email, Schill said winter term would include a mix of remote and online classes and some in-person instruction. That in-person instruction will focus on some experiential courses, including labs, studio or creative classes, physical education, and a handful of other courses.
Schill said all in-person classes will follow strict COVID-19 precautions.
“As we look ahead to spring term, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 indicators,” Schill said. “We hope to be able to expand the level of in-person courses and experiences, as it is safe to do so. This can only happen if we all work together to prevent the spread of the virus.”
The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday said the state's death toll from the coronavirus had surpassed 600, "marking an unhappy milestone for all Oregonians."
OHA also reported 321 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.
