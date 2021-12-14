MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - UPDATE: Donald Leming was found safe in Depoe Bay by deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office thanked their partner agencies and the community support to help locate Mr. Leming.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 78-year-old man.
Donald Leming was last seen by his roommate while leaving a business on Lancaster Drive in Salem on Monday afternoon. He was reported missing after he did not return home.
The sheriff's office said his roommate reported that Leming has been diagnosed with dementia.
Leming is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 210 pounds with white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue jeans. The sheriff's office said he was driving a red Ford F-150 pickup truck with Oregon license plate YUP516.
Anyone who has seen Leming or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032 and refer to case number 21-29511. If you see him outside the Marion County area, please contact the local law enforcement.