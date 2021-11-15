PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A Milwaukie man died Monday after being pinned between a truck and a large tree in Northwest Portland while trying to help his co-worker park.
According to PPB, the accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue, near Everett Street.
When officers arrived, they saw AMR medics performing CPR on a person on the sidewalk and began assisting, according to the PPB.
Police have since identified the victim as 52-year-old Jose Romero-Ramirez of Milwaukie.
Police said the driver and Romero-Ramirez were co-workers, and he was assisting the driver in parking their work truck. While the driver maneuvered the truck, Romero-Ramirez was pinned between the rear of the truck and a large tree.
He died at the scene.