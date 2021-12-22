PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – UPDATE: Avid Brickman’s truck was found abandoned off I-5 in California.
The Portland Police Bureau said a clerk at a gas station near Brickman’s abandoned truck identified Brickman as exiting a different vehicle before going inside the gas station.
Brickman informed her he was lost, and the clerk told the driver of the vehicle Brickman was riding in to take him to the nearest city Yreka.
Brickman is still missing.
The original story follows:
The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help finding a missing 83-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday.
Gerald Allen Brickman, who goes by "Avid," left his home at about 6:50 p.m. to shop at the Fred Meyers, located at 7655 Southwest Barbur Boulevard and has not returned home.
Police said Brickman has not been diagnosed with dementia, but he has become "lost" several times in the past few months, making it as far as Hillsboro and east Portland. According to police, Brickman was able to use his cell phone on those occasions and find his way back home, however he left his phone at home this time.
Brickman is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair that's longer than what is depicted in the photo provided by police. Police said Brickman is driving a gray 1983 Toyota pickup truck with wooden side-panels with Oregon license place 351FBD.
Anyone with information about Brickman's whereabouts or his truck, please contact Detective Kristina Coffey at 503-351-0760 or kristina.coffey@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 21-355075.