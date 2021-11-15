PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian died on scene after being pinned between a truck and a large tree in northwest Portland on Monday.
According to PPB, the accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue, near Everett Street.
When officers arrived, they witnessed AMR medics performing CPR on a person on the sidewalk and began assisting, according to the PPB. More officers arrived shortly after and began contacting witnesses and establishing a crime scene, recognizing the gravity of situation.
The PPB revealed Tuesday the driver and pedestrian were co-workers, and the pedestrian was assisting the driver in parking their work truck. While the driver maneuvered the truck, their co-worker became pinned between the rear of the truck and a large tree.
A passing AMR ambulance saw the incident and was able to be on scene immediately while Central Precinct officers appeared on scene soon after. While medics and officers administered medical assistance, the pedestrian died of their injuries.
Several other streets in northwest Portland were closed while police conducted their investigated and drivers were asked to avoid the area.