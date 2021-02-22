HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Hillsboro Police have arrested a person of interest in a homicide investigation that started with a domestic disturbance call on Sunday.
At 2:59 a.m. officers responded to Southwest Oak Street in Hillsboro and found the victim, Glenda Noah, dead at the scene.
Investigators say the victim’s husband, Toby Epling aka Toby Noah, was captured on Monday in Hillsboro without incident.
He is now facing a second degree murder charge and is being housed in the Washington County Jail.
