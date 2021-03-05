PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a wanted man after a standoff in Southeast Portland.
PPB says the incident started at 4:30 p.m. when officers got a call about a wanted man outside of his family's home.
This was near Southeast 112th Avenue and Bush Street.
Police say after officers approached the suspect, he initially tried to get into his pickup truck and drive away, but officers were able to box him in and keep him in place.
After a few hours, PPB called in their SERT team, the crisis negotiation team and an armored vehicle to the scene. The suspect still wasn't cooperating, so police say they used gas to get him out of the car. The suspect then got out of his car and surrendered.
PPB said while the suspect didn't threaten any officers with any guns, they did end up finding two loaded guns in the suspect's car.
Police say the suspect was wanted for firearm related offenses and the charges he's currently being booked for will be determined later.
