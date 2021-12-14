WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – UPDATE: Washington County deputies announced Wednesday they successfully located a missing Gaston man.
Deputies responded shortly before noon to a welfare check for a man who matched the missing Larry Tabin walking on Highway 47.
Deputies contacted the man along Highway 47, near B Street, south of Forest Grove and were able to confirm the man was Tabin and have given him a ride home.
Original story follows:
Washington County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man.
On Tuesday at 5:10 p.m., deputies learned 39-year-old Larry Tabin of Gaston left an appointment in Hillsboro at 3:00 p.m. on December 13 and did not make it to his destination. Tabin used public transportation to come home from his appointment when family members believed he got lost.
Tabin last spoke to his girlfriend on the phone at 9:30 p.m. on December 13 and said he was on foot near Forest Hills Golf Course in Cornelius. Family members have been unable to contact Tabin since the phone call.
Tabin is a light-skinned Hispanic male, 5'05", 200 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes, a small tattoo near his right eye, and tattoos covering his upper body.
He was wearing brown cargo shorts, a white dress shirt with a pink hue, and a puffy brown vest. Tabin suffers from a traumatic brain injury and can get confused easily.
If located or you have any information, please call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111 or your local law enforcement agency.