MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Beachie Creek Fire has burned more than 190,000 acres.
The increase in acreage is not due to the fire spreading, according to incident commanders, but instead the result of an updated aerial assessment.
“This allowed for a more accurate measure and improved mapping of the fire,” according to firefighters.
The fire’s total acreage is now estimated to be 190,138.
On Tuesday, firefighters said they had reached 15% containment on the fire. Firefighting efforts have also kept the Beachie Creek Fire and Riverside Fire one mile apart.
On Tuesday, 16,776 structures remained in Level 3 (go now) evacuation zones, with another 18,528 homes under Level 2 (be set) orders.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation areas were unchanged Tuesday morning.
Level 3 – Go Now
- Detroit
- Idanha
- Breitenbush
- Lyons
- Mehama
- Mill City
- Gates
- North Fork Rd recreation area
Level 2 – Be Set
- Scotts Mills
- Crooked Finger Rd and Moss Lane
Smoke was expected to be heavy across the Beachie Creek Fire area again Tuesday, leading to unhealthy or possibly hazardous conditions. Some mid-level cloud movement may allow for slight improvements to air quality mid-day, according to incident commanders, but smoke levels can change rapidly depending on the weather.
The Beachie Creek Fire is burning in the Santiam Canyon west of Detroit. There are 572 people working to control the fire.
